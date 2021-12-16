CAL THOMAS: Restraint and the tornado tragedy

Politics, not unbiased science, appears to be behind much of the faith in “climate change.” As with COVID-19, “experts” have regularly contradicted themselves and others when offering their conclusions and advice.

A 1974 story in the Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star blamed severe weather on “global cooling”: “Droughts, floods, blizzards, tornadoes, typhoons, and hurricanes have plagued much of the nation and the world in recent years. Most people considered these weather conditions to be abnormal and temporary, but instead, climatologists now believe the first half of the 20th century was blessed with unusually mild weather and that the global climate has begun returning to a harsher -- but more normal -- state. For the long run, there is mounting evidence of a worldwide cooling trend.”

Climate analyst Paul Homewood notes: “Provisional data from the NWS indicates that the tornadoes which hit Mayfield, Kentucky and Edwardsville, Illinois were both EF-3s. Although most tornadoes occur in spring and early summer, strong tornadoes are not unheard of in winter. Indeed, on average since 1950 there have been five tornadoes every winter of EF3 and greater strength. And the official data shows that these winter storms are not becoming more frequent.”