CAL THOMAS: Rush explained

I wasn’t going to write a second column on the passing of Rush Limbaugh but given the reaction from hostile and snarky individuals — even from a few self-styled conservatives — explaining his influence is key to understanding him and more importantly the movement for which he was such a powerful spokesman.

As with the former president, Donald Trump, Limbaugh spoke for people who felt disparaged by condescending elites. Established politicians, lobbyists, Washington lawyers and others collectively known as “inside the Beltway” types reacted to him as if these people had trespassed on their territory.

Limbaugh’s devoted fans believed their values helped build and sustain America through wars, economic downturns and other challenges. They see those values under siege from a secular progressive generation that tolerates everything but them. Many had served in the military to defend once traditional values and the freedoms many now take for granted, as if freedom is automatically and effortlessly achieved.