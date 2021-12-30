CAL THOMAS: The Harris interview

If the Biden administration’s policies were working, both his and her poll numbers would reflect their success.

Brennan volunteered to Harris an excuse for her lack of achievements. She said there is no doubt women are judged differently. A double standard does exist when it comes to women, but not just for the reason Brennan suggested. There is a double standard when it comes to Republican women, especially Republican Black women.

The most recent example is the election of Winsome Sears, the incoming lieutenant governor of Virginia. There has been no major media fawning over Sears (except on Fox News), no statements about how her victory advances the interests of African-Americans and boosts the image of the GOP as less white and male. That’s because the media and the left are not in sync with Sears’ conservative beliefs and her refusal to accept the false notion that Black Americans are victims who are unable to do much without the help of government. That’s worse than a double standard. It is its own form of bigotry.