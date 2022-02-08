CAL THOMAS: The real cause behind the rise in crime

Failure to teach right from wrong and discipline children contributes to violations of moral and secular law. Schools that focus on buzzwords like “equity, equality and diversity” while ignoring the imposition of a shared moral code (is there such a thing today?) have contributed to the chaos that has made many streets unsafe. Police officers who are tasked with enforcing the law are now the targets of lawbreakers. Their morale has declined. They make arrests only to find that the criminals are put back on the streets to re-offend, thanks in part to lax laws, and progressive judges and district attorneys.

People don’t automatically learn manners, they don’t acquire respect for the law, or value the lives and property of others. They must be taught and punished when they disobey, or some can be counted on to think there are no restraints for bad choices. Life is cheap, as more than 60 million legal abortions performed in the U.S. since 1973 testifies. Some who feel cheated in life apparently believe the property of others rightly belongs to them.

All decisions about behavior begin in the heart. If we don’t train people to abide by standards that are best for themselves and the country, many will choose another path that leads them to gangs, drug dealers and a life of crime.