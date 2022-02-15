CAL THOMAS: The Republican opportunity

The Virginia election of Republican Glenn Youngkin and Winsome Sears as governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, provides a great opportunity for the GOP if they will seize the moment and expand on it.

Youngkin and Sears exploited the legitimate fear many parents have in Virginia and nationally over what their children are taught - and not taught - in public schools subsidized by their taxes. The opportunity given to Republicans is for the party to focus not only on the bad and hope to eradicate it, but on the good that is taught in charter and private schools, allowing tax dollars to follow their children to the school of their choice. Teachers’ unions, politicians and bureaucrats should not dictate to parents. It should be the other way around.

The benefit of school choice was again underscored for me when I received a Valentine’s Day “thank you” card from a woman whose daughters are recipients of Children’s Scholarship Fund (CSF) tuition in New York City. I am a contributor to the fund, which allows children from low-income families to escape their underperforming public schools. The fund is available in 19 states.