CAL THOMAS: Winsome Sears: It’s not 1963

She then drove a stake into the heart of the Democrats’ appeal to racism, discrimination and victimhood which the party has sold to Black people for generations: “There are some who want to divide us, and we must not let that happen. They would like us to believe we are back in 1963.” She then lowered the hammer about the progress made since then: “We can live where we want. We can eat where we want. We own the water fountains. We have had a Black president elected, not once, but twice, and here I am living proof.” She could have added that Virginia previously elected a Black governor, Douglas Wilder, a Democrat.

When was the last time a modern Democrat politician talked like Winsome Sears? Here is a role model for everyone, not just minorities: an intact family; a sense of duty to, and love of America; a strong work ethic; and a refusal to allow the dislike of others to keep one from pursuing the American dream.

Some cable news commentators claimed the Republican sweep in Virginia (Republicans also took back the House of Delegates) was because white racists turned out to vote in large numbers. New York Times columnist Charles Blow blamed “racial anxiety.” In addition to Sears’ profile, the incoming attorney general, Republican Jason Miyares, will be the state’s first Latino in that office. That charge doesn’t fly anymore.