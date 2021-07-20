CAL THOMAS: Zaila and the Bee

Interviewed on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” she said she hopes her historic win will inspire other young Black people in the United States to excel at spelling.

People who are tenacious, overcome obstacles and succeed used to be part of the American story, a story we were happy to share to encourage others. What happened to it? Why do we focus less on success and more on envying and penalizing the successful? Why is there the constant drumbeat in our politics and most of the media about the unsuccessful and the proposals by certain politicians to throw good money after bad on programs that have mostly not worked?

While Avant-garde is the first African American to win the Bee, let’s not forget Akeelah Anderson. The 11-year-old fictional character played by Keke Palmer in the 2006 film, “Akeelah and the Bee,” also stars Angela Bassett as her mother and Laurence Fishburne as her coach.

The film contains every value we once promoted in America, including the resistance of peer pressure not to achieve, using proper English and hard work. The movie takes place in South Central Los Angeles in a gang-infested neighborhood. Akeelah’s school is so poor it can’t afford doors on the restroom stalls. Akeelah, however, wins the Bee against all odds.