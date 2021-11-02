Chicago Dance Crash comes to Sidney

SIDNEY - The Chicago Dance Crash will bring its exciting, high energy and award-winning show to the Sidney High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The performance will be at 7 p.m.

Founded in 2002, the Chicago Dance Crash has emerged as the premier fusion-style contemporary dance company in the Midwest. Combining a variety of concert and street dance techniques with athleticism, accessibility and fun, the company is described as breaking boundaries and captivating audiences.

The company’s eight-member performance ensemble and an army of artistic associates boast professional training backgrounds from London to Chicago’s Southside, hold degree in dance, and teach K-12th grade students as well as professional and pre-professional classes. The Crash believes in educational outreach, performing for over 50 schools and community centers every season and offering a menu of programs focusing on fun, culture and diversity. While in Sidney, the Crash will treat fifth-12th grade students to a special matinée performance.