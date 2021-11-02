Chicago Dance Crash comes to Sidney

SIDNEY - The Chicago Dance Crash will bring its exciting, high energy and award-winning show to the Sidney High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The performance will be at 7 p.m.
Founded in 2002, the Chicago Dance Crash has emerged as the premier fusion-style contemporary dance company in the Midwest. Combining a variety of concert and street dance techniques with athleticism, accessibility and fun, the company is described as breaking boundaries and captivating audiences.
The company’s eight-member performance ensemble and an army of artistic associates boast professional training backgrounds from London to Chicago’s Southside, hold degree in dance, and teach K-12th grade students as well as professional and pre-professional classes. The Crash believes in educational outreach, performing for over 50 schools and community centers every season and offering a menu of programs focusing on fun, culture and diversity. While in Sidney, the Crash will treat fifth-12th grade students to a special matinée performance.
Chicago Dance Crash has been featured on Italian, French and American television as well as national print and digital mediums. A two-time winner of the Black Theater Alliance Award for Choreography, Crash was selected by critics as “The Best Dance Company in Chicago” and recognized for creating “The Most Inventive New Work” in the U.S. by Dance Magazine.
Tickets for the performance are $13 for adults; $7 for seniors; $5 for students, including WNCC; and children under 5 are free. They will be available at the door. This performance is part of the Lied Center’s Arts Across Nebraska Series, and is made possible by the High Plains Arts Council, Nebraska Arts Council, Kimmel Foundation and Friends of Lied.
For information, contact Pam Arrington, 308-249-0345.