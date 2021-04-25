CHRISTY WRIGHT: Three reasons to start your dream business

Twenty years ago, starting a business meant investors, capital, a brick-and-mortar location and a landline. But the internet has transformed what we thought was possible. Today, you can turn your ideas into a business with just a laptop (or a phone) and the determination to learn. The barrier to entry is low—you’ve just got to decide if you want to put in the work.

There’s no such thing as ready

You’re never completely ready for the big things in life. At some point, you’ve got to do it scared. I can guarantee my mom was scared the first time she put her cakes in that storefront window! But like anything else, you learn best when you’re on the job. Sure, you need to have a plan for your business, but at some point, you’ve got to take action. Quick wins build confidence. And confidence leads to momentum, which will keep you moving forward.

What simple action can you take today to get you where you want to be next year? Just like my mom’s cake shop, the impressive things in life always start as unimpressive things.

You get to define your version of success