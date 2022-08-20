D. JAKE ROBERTS: Broken hearts, backs and dreams

While inspecting a home in northern Michigan, I was escorted room-to room, all the while noting the quality of construction and care as it related to the market value of the home.

It was a high-dollar, beautiful home. I like fireplaces. Theirs was a dandy! There are shocking moments in life ... defining moments, life-changing moments. This would be such a moment for me. There in the back room I was introduced to a depressed young junior in high school. He was a stud football player just weeks before. Now his only voluntary movements were his head and eyes. “This is our son,” the introduction would say. IVs, a hospital bed, medical supplies, climate control and meager wall hangings defined the room décor.

This young man had a game of a lifetime. One moment strong, fast, skilled … and then in a moment a crushing, paralyzing blow to the body. It wasn’t malicious and it wasn’t dirty in any way. It was what we typically call a hard fought “great hit.” We’ve seen thousands. As a coach, I taught how to hit like this. Not so in the end. This would be the end, and bring to an end so much that mattered for one athlete … and his grieving nurturing parents, and his coach and teammates, and opponents and girlfriend and the community.

I, along with many hundreds of people would never be the same. This terrific athlete would no longer run or walk. He would no longer be able to feed himself, dress himself, brush his teeth, put on socks, roll over in bed, comb his hair, lace his cleats or snap on his helmet. His back would break in that horrifying instant. His paralysis would be irreparable. He also experienced firsthand what it means to have a broken heart and shattered dreams. He, and they, wept often. After all, it was just a football game. Right?

There was another young man. He fell in love and married young. His wife died at age 30. He now joined millions of others with his broken heart, back and shattered dreams.

I endured the devastation of a PBB plagued host of dairy farmer families. Their cattle would die from an errant worker’s mistake of mixing a lethal fire-retardant into a feed supplement. Finally, the deaths of thousands of cattle would be traced to this one heartbreaking, backbreaking and dream shattering moment of time. It was the cause.

From the tranquility of a sunset in a treestand, I observed the unwelcomed onslaught of a determined hungry coyote. The doe was no match for what she was witnessing. At a safe distance she would stand (dripping her milk) and witness the heartbreaking devouring of her prized spotted little girl (or boy). It was a sad scene of survival of the fittest. It didn’t feel so tranquil any longer.

I’m too frequently, it seems, asked, “Where is God?” “Doesn’t He care?” “Couldn’t He have stopped this?” If yes, then “why didn’t or wouldn’t He?” “He doesn’t seem all that loving.” It boils down to what is true about God, and if we will believe and trust Him.

Here’s the greater truth: Ps 34:18-19: “The Lord is near to those who have a broken heart, And saves such as have a contrite spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all.”

And more … “God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble.” (Psalm 46:10) Jesus nailed it! “In the world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer. I have overcome the world!”. (John 16:33) And He was nailed for it.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You Lord Jesus. Thanks for securing our eternity in Your presence. Thanks for comforting as only You can!

Please remember … You are deeply loved!