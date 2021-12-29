EDITORIAL CARTOON: Joe Heller

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Sen. Joe Manchin’s announcement that he will not support the Democrats’ giant spending bill should not have been a surprise to anyone who has …
Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban once said, “Creating opportunities means looking where others are not”. Whether you are a community, busine…
Like a lot of people, I get a ton of thirsty emails from Donald Trump. On Saturday, he sent this note: “See you in Sunrise, FL, in a little wh…
Advent is a time of expectation and preparation for the celebration of Christ’s birth. While much Christmas hype is focused on the day itself …
No community, chamber, or business leader wants to be labeled as one that thinks too small. William Ward once said, “The pessimist complains a…
You know that old tale about the guy stranded on a rooftop during a flood who beseeches God to rescue him? A neighbor in a rowboat comes and o…
As has been the case with so many other school shootings over several years, last week’s murder spree at Oakland High School in suburban Detro…
Allow me, please, to wish you happy holidays.
Tomorrow, my husband and I hope to get a Christmas tree. We will decorate it with a flock of fake red birds, some snowflakes that my grandmoth…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.