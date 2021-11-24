FROMA HARROP: Americans are not used to not working

It’s true that many of us learned how to make do with less. But making do with less is not the same as living on nothing. And Americans in general have not exhibited a genius for financial planning.

About 51% have less than three months of emergency savings, according to the website Bankrate. For those with only three months’ worth who quit in September, the clock runs out in December.

Some Americans are reportedly moving their retirement up a few years. As for those we hear about with plans to retire at the tender age of 55, one must ask: Who the heck are they? Heirs? Lucky techies? Survivalists?

These child retirees may lack the assets usually prescribed for breadwinners choosing a standard retirement age. After all, a couple leaving the work force at 65 may need $300,000 just to cover health care expenses, Fidelity estimates.

A retirement adviser revealed to Barron’s what he has to tell some clients seeking an early exit: “This isn’t going to work out unless you’re not planning on living past 75.” With life spans growing, he cautions people even in their late 60s to amass enough savings to last 30 years.