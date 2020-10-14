FROMA HARROP: Armies of the Dystunctional

His maladjusted alleged co-conspirators referred to Whitmer as a “tyrant,” with Pete Musico calling for her to be “hung for treason.” Musico and his son-in-law were also accused of surveying bridges to blow up and collecting addresses of law enforcement officers they planned to kill.

Right-wing extremists often fancy themselves as defenders of America against their imagined communist threat. This is sadly comical coming from guys who seem unable to grab even the lowest job rung in a market economy. You don’t have to be a captain of industry to afford rent on a studio, but a lot of these men were too handicapped to do even that.

Go down the list of Wolverine Watchmen. Daniel Harris was living with his parents. Paul Bellar, whose Michigan landlord tried to evict him for not paying rent on his trailer, had moved in with his father in South Carolina. Joseph Morrison lived with Musico, his father-in-law. Neither apparently had a job.

The Watchmen would spend Sunday evenings marching around Musico’s backyard dressed in camouflage and shooting off high-powered weapons. Local children were afraid to play in the woods, causing some neighbors to express relief when the “warriors” were taken away.