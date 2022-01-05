FROMA HARROP: Betty White joins the other three

Ever notice how many landmark sitcoms feature four female friends? The generations change. The original “Sex and the City” was mostly Generation X, and “Girls” were millennials. Their trailblazer was “Golden Girls,” about older women sharing a midcentury home in Miami. But the stories all center on single women (never married, divorced or widowed) trying to get through the day.

The formula rests on conflicting personalities. The women each face their age-appropriate humiliations, but at the end, they limp home to the warmth and comfort of their all-female pod.

Betty White was the last surviving principal of “Golden Girls.” The obituaries track her 99 years in movies and on television but also her personal history as a spirited daughter of the Midwest, who drove a truck during World War II. White embodied decency, for example, brushing off racist practices in show business. She was well groomed and wouldn’t give up on manners. She could make the saucy remark but didn’t throw around the “F” word.