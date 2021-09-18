FROMA HARROP: Biden applies his bragging rights to the stock market

That said, stocks have certainly done better so far under Biden than under the previous guy. From the last election to late August, all three major indexes -- the Dow, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ -- had produced higher percentage gains under Biden than in the same period under Trump, according to Forbes.

Stocks did great under President Barack Obama, too, but you heard nary a peep from him about the Dow. And until recently, Biden didn’t talk about it either.

Democrats had reasons, not all good ones, for their reticence. In downplaying gains in stock market wealth, they often note that ownership of shares is heavily weighted toward the richest Americans.

That is true. About 92% of stock owned by Americans reside in the top 10% of households. We’re including stakes in 401(k)s and other retirement plans, and mutual funds.

Nearly half of all Americans own not a single share of stock. And of the households that do, the median stock value is only $40,000.

But these Democrats often underestimate how many Americans rejoice over a rise in stock prices delivering gains of even a few hundred dollars. And many who don’t own any stock associate booming markets with general economic prosperity.