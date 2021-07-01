FROMA HARROP: Black Democrats save the party once again

How often do African Americans have to save the Democratic Party from its left wing? With Black voters having just thrust a moderate ex-cop to the head of the pack in New York City’s mayoral race, it’s the second time in just over a year they’ve done it.

FROMA HARROP Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate and contributor to CNN Opinion. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be …

Making Brooklyn Borough President and former police captain Eric Adams the next mayor of liberal New York propels public safety toward the top of Democrats’ priority list. And it takes air out of the politically poisonous “defund the police” nonsense floated by a few on the left.

“I don’t hate police departments,” Adams, an African American who says he was beaten by police in his youth, said. “I hate abusive policing, and that’s what people mix up.”

The left’s candidate, activist Maya Wiley, is among the mixed up. She wants to slash $1 billion from the budget of the New York Police Department just as shootings spike. It also didn’t help Wiley that her family paid for a private security service after her partner was violently mugged.