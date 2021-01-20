FROMA HARROP: Coal gets dug under

It was not Trump’s fault that coal was dying. It was his fault that he lied about being able to save it and then lied that he had. Rather than helping transition coal workers into different lines of work, Trump fed them delusional promises.

One of Trump’s biggest donors was Murray Energy owner Bob Murray. He called Barack Obama’s time in office “eight years of pure hell.” Trump hopped to checking off Murray’s wish list, undoing Obama’s environmental legacy. The ban on dumping mining waste in streams went out the window. A rule that would have stopped coal-burning plants from pouring toxic metals into rivers was delayed. Trump discarded an Obama-era rule that required power plants to reduce carbon dioxide emissions -- and killed Congress’ effort to extend clean energy tax credits. Tighter regulations on worker safety got tossed.

But what Murray really wanted was a government bailout. Trump tried to provide one by rigging the market.

He pushed a crazy plan to force utility companies to buy electricity from money-losing coal plants. In the name of securing electric power, the administration wanted to guarantee financial returns for power plants that could store 90 days of fuel on-site. Competing natural gas plants couldn’t participate because, you see, they feed fuel to the facilities by pipeline. Regulators gave it a thumbs-down.