FROMA HARROP: Death of a Beauty Queen

Also, “Society has never been kind to those growing old, especially women.”

Though by any standard of beauty, Kryst was still one, it’s hard to deny that women getting older don’t lose visibility that men of the same age retain. But that all-purpose villain, society, has no army. It is pretty much in people’s heads.

We must look at the nature of suicide. Kay Redfield Jamison, an authority on mood disorders, cites mental illness, especially untreated depression, as the most important risk factor for suicide. Downplaying the role of external problems, she quoted a suicide note written in 1931 by a very successful artist, Ralph Barton.

“I have had few real difficulties,” he wrote, and “more than my share of affection and appreciation.” He said “melancholy” rather than problems in his life were his torment and that people looking elsewhere would have been mistaken.

Suicide attempts are often impulsive, caused by passing crises, experts on the subject say. And that’s why suicide rates among owners of handguns are especially high. The death is quick and certain. There’s no calling 911 when someone administering a drug overdose has second thoughts.