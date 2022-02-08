FROMA HARROP: Democrats should seize the good news

Not enough attention was paid to Biden’s comments on the U.S. economy having 467,000 new jobs in January. This high number -- at a time when omicron was drowning spirits -- shocked economists. The disappointing new job totals for November and December, meanwhile, were revised upward by a not-at-all-disappointing 700,000.

Biden delivered a Reaganesque “Morning in America” speech using the right language. He spoke of the “extraordinary resilience and grit of the American people and American capitalism.” He talked up his program to “Buy American” and then took listeners onto a tour of the industrial heartland.

Just outside Columbus, Ohio, Biden noted, Intel is building a $20 billion semiconductor factory. It will employ 3,000 workers earning an average of $135,000. In Michigan, General Motors is investing $7 billion in plants to make electric batteries and to make the trucks using them. That will add 4,000 good jobs.

“The Union Pacific Railroad,” Biden added, “announced the largest purchase of American battery-electric locomotives in history.” It will be built in Erie, Pennsylvania. That’s how Trump would have talked, had this happened under him.