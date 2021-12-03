FROMA HARROP: Forcing teens to have babies would not be good for Republicans

For nearly 50 years, the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling has protected a woman’s right to an abortion. It also protected many politicians’ careers. Lawmakers who opposed abortion knew that as long as abortion remained available, pro-choice voters wouldn’t care much about their positions on the matter.

That would be especially true of suburban mothers. Once reliable Republican voters, they have moved toward Democrats in recent elections. If the GOP wants them back, forcing their impregnated high schoolers to bear children will not help. If Roe is overturned, more than 20 states are likely to make abortion virtually illegal, as Texas has done.

The Gallup polls show that public support for the right to an abortion has only grown stronger. Some 32% of adults surveyed said abortion should be legal under any circumstances, up from 26% in 2001. Some 48% want it legal only under certain circumstances, which is where the Roe decision (and I) stand. Those wanting abortion totally banned accounted for only 19% of the respondents.

Some politicians calling to outlaw abortion play the weasel by offering to make exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. They are total hypocrites. There is no moral difference between an embryo created in love and an embryo resulting from sexual violence.