FROMA HARROP: Formerly bruised and smokey, the Pacific Northwest endures

Yet almost all attention gets focused on Trump and his unending parade of exploding spectacles. His bout with COVID-19 is one of the few spotlights he hasn’t dragged onto himself -- though was anything weirder than his short Sunday spin outside the hospital in an armored presidential limo?

Seattle did look a little beaten up, as does every town and city plagued by the virus-related closings. Trump added cramps to the pain with his fantasy portrayals of civic disorder taking over Seattle, as well as all of Portland and New York City. From his mental meanderings and news reports centered on some sporadic violence, many thought the Northwest was getting stomped under the jackboots of anti-fascist extremists. Trump’s nonsense about the antifa threat was easy to ignore. (For me, the smoke would have been a more serious deterrent, and it was gone when I arrived.)

Crime has actually dipped across Seattle, including in the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. And the recent Portland rally called by the Proud Boys, the white supremacist group that Trump gave a thumbs-up to at the debate, drew far fewer participants than expected. There wasn’t any “serious violence” this time, according to a relieved Multnomah County sheriff.