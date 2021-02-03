FROMA HARROP: Goodbye, Keystone XL Pipeline. You’re not needed

“Thank you President Biden and all the thousands of voices who have stood strong these many years,” Jeanne Crumly told the Omaha World-Herald. Her ranch was right in the pipeline’s path.

Not only is tar sands oil a dirty fossil fuel; it is the (SET ITAL) dirtiest (END ITAL). A spill rapidly sinks to the bottom of waterways, making any cleanup harder than it would be with conventional crude.

Of course, 2008 was before climate change jumped to the top of our list of existential crises. Extracting and processing tar sands oil creates up to four times the carbon pollution emitted in other crude production.

But what about the arguments in the pipeline’s favor? They are yesterday’s talking points, though some politicians are still making them.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a short statement criticizing the cancellation as follows: “Failure to construct the pipeline would mean more dependence on overseas energy sources as well as fewer jobs.”

On energy independence, one of Ricketts’ key points, the United States already has it. The U.S. has actually been a net exporter of refined petroleum products for 10 years. Starting two years ago, more crude oil was leaving for other countries than was coming in.