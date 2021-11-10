FROMA HARROP: Hey Gen Z, You’re NOT in charge

Nonetheless, six Sunrise-backed House members staged a protest against it. Sane Democrats should primary every one of them: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman.

May we suggest a change in tactics? It took a bit of political naivete for Sunrise executive director Varshini Prakash, 28, to tell Politico Magazine in May: “We’re kind of at the strongest that we have ever been. We’re doing more rallies and demonstrations and actions.”

Everyone was very excited about the rallies, demonstrations and actions, but they were directed at Democrats. This didn’t stop Democrats from losing a pile of House seats in the 2020 election. Sunrise activists may have helped the opposition through theatrics and the habit of gluing all kinds of woke paraphernalia to their messages.

Five Sunrise exhibitionists recently went on a hunger strike outside the White House, supposedly pressuring Biden to magically deliver them more action on climate. Imagine the worry that those precious bundles would miss a few meals.

Last June, Sunrise leaders planned for members to get arrested outside the White House. Mission accomplished, one of the Sunrisers boomed into a microphone, “What we just did is f---ing amazing. We just shut down the White House!”