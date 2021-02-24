FROMA HARROP: How American science returned to astonish us all

French news cameras were in California last week to capture America's spectacular drive to mass-vaccinate against COVID-19. What were the visuals? An amusement park with cars lined up, their passengers waiting for a jab.

"Armies" of volunteers are helping, the French reporter says as attendants in protective gear direct the snaking traffic. Aerial pictures show cars lined up at vaccination stations, "by day" and "by night."

The reporter interviews people in their cars. "Not very long" is how a firefighter describes the wait. "I'm super impressed," a driver says of the organization. Waving her arms, the reporter exclaims that Americans are administering 1.49 million doses a day.

After four dark years of a White House denigrating science and clowning through a public health disaster, America is again the land of "how to" to the world. And it's not just the logistics of getting shots in arms. It's the far more awesome job of creating vaccines in record time.

New York-based Pfizer partnered with German company BioNTech to produce the first vaccine in wide use. Moderna of Cambridge, Massachusetts, followed soon after with the second. Johnson & Johnson, headquartered in New Jersey, is about to distribute a third vaccine that, unlike the other two, provides protection with just one shot.