FROMA HARROP: Idaho descends into body bag shortage

We moderns have the gift of a vaccine to protect us against the coronavirus and, in the rare cases of a breakthrough infection, prevent serious disease and hospitalization. That’s what makes this 21st-century plague so different from the medieval version. Europeans were helpless against the Black Death. Carts would wind through the streets, their drivers yelling, “Bring down your dead!”

Idaho’s Ada County, population about 482,000, recently recorded an astounding 18 coronavirus deaths in one day. In New York City, population over 8 million, such deaths are averaging 11 a day.

The reason for this discrepancy is that New York City has lowered the boom on the unvaccinated. Months ago, the message was to get the shot to protect yourself and the people you love. The new memo is to get a vaccination or weekly testing -- or lose your job.

The city has mandated that every school employee quickly obtain at least one shot or no more paycheck. When the teachers union warned of a staffing shortage, the response was basically, “No worry, the city has lined up thousands of vaccinated ‘substitute’ teachers.”

The unvaccinated can’t have fun in New York anymore if fun means going into a bar or to a concert. In sum, they are losing the right to breathe on strangers.