FROMA HARROP: Identity politics on the court must be subtle

Much of the good that Democrats do gets washed away in their tributes to identity politics. Their actual policy proposals tend to poll quite well, but then their leaders blow a lot of support when they announce hiring decisions that leave huge numbers out of consideration.

Yes, President Joe Biden campaigned promising to put a Black woman on the Supreme Court. No, he shouldn’t have.

The problem is not nominating a Black woman to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. There are plenty of qualified legal scholars who are Black and female. The problem is making a big announcement that only Black women need apply.

One can argue that Republicans play that game, too. Right-wing mutterings about white superiority are an appeal to identity -- a rather ugly one, given this country’s painful racial history. But Republican strategists also cross the tracks and select nonwhites and women for visible positions, just with more delicacy.

In 1981, Ronald Reagan openly announced plans to nominate the first woman to the Supreme Court. He also shouldn’t have, but it was notable that, until then, the court never had a member from the gender shared by half the American population. Fortunately, Sandra Day O’Connor was a superb pick.