FROMA HARROP: In These #MeToo Accusations, the Details Matter

But when they got back to New York, Ransome moved into an apartment owned by Epstein and the sex continued. “I still believed he would help me get to fashion school,” she said. And he was giving her money.”

And she has a book to sell.

What do you do with this? The documentary neglected to mention that Ransome had previously worked as an exotic dancer and escort. On camera, she played the ingenue, saying in a sing-song that when she arrived in New York, “I didn’t know anyone” and “I didn’t have money.” She cried unconvincingly.

Rape is a heinous crime, whether or not the victim is a woman of experience. But Ransome kept going back.

She tried to finesse this by writing that her mother was a severe alcoholic and she was raped twice in her early teens. She said that this traumatic history left her susceptible to abuse by the likes of Epstein. That would be undeniably true, but Epstein came later.