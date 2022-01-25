FROMA HARROP: Is the Zoom glass ceiling really about gender?

After all, we know of “house husbands” who stay at home with the children while their wives are off making money. Some parents split their working hours -- one doing nights, the other days -- so that someone will always be home.

As for beliefs stuck in cultural concrete, consider this McKinsey finding, reported by Vox: Two-thirds of men in top management positions had a partner who stayed at home or worked only part time, while two-thirds of women in similar high positions had a partner who worked full time. The female executives could have easily afforded having their man stay at home -- and rest assured, such men are available.

Besides, not all forms of compensation involve titles and pay. The website FlexJobs found that 80% of women regarded the ability to work at home as a top job benefit, while only 69% of men did. If so, why not just make peace with the trade-offs? Remote work offers the benefits of not having to commute and being able to run to the front door for a package delivery.

Some superwomen seem to pull off a swashbuckling executive career while overseeing the care of children. More often than not, they have expensive hired help in the wings.