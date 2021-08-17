FROMA HARROP: Latinos are really just another ethnic group

In any case, “foreign” foods don’t stay foreign here for long. Tacos now vie with hamburgers and pizza as American staples.

The Census report was predictably turned into a discussion of immigration, but even here, the numbers lead to imperfect conclusions. Historically, Mexican Americans are the only group that started their American citizenry not because they immigrated but because the border moved to include them.

In 1848, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo turned over California and much of Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Colorado to the United States. It set the border with Texas at the Rio Grande.

In 1854, the Gadsden Purchase enabled the U.S. to acquire another 30,000 square miles of Mexico, roughly the size of Scotland. That area is now southern Arizona, including Tucson, and southwestern New Mexico.

This is in no way an endorsement of the Reconquista, a radical movement that seeks to return parts of the American Southwest to Mexico. The border is where it now is, and we should want an immigration program that is humane but also respects the law. I’m just saying that Latinos are hardly “newcomers” to the American scene.