FROMA HARROP: Not getting vaccinated can be child abuse

She was only in her 30s when COVID-19 put her in the hospital for three nights. The woman, whom I know well, eventually tested negative, but then “long COVID” took over. Formerly healthy, she now suffers a disabling inflammatory disease. She may need a year to completely recover -- and some don’t recover.

Need I add that she was unvaccinated? This acquaintance doesn’t fit the usual profile of people who refuse to get their shots. She’s highly educated and politically on the left, albeit, the far left.

The story doesn’t end there, however. Her 10-month-old baby came down with COVID-19, most likely passed from her. The baby experienced just a short fever, fortunately, but her mother is now unable to nurse him. The father can’t go to work because he’s caring both for the mother and the baby. Their home life is a mess.

“For her not to get vaccinated is child abuse,” a leading science writer told me. She almost took that harsh statement back but didn’t. And I had to agree.