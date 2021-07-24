FROMA HARROP: Pandemic won many over to the cosmetic surgery knife

Of course, factors other than the Zoom phenomenon spawned the strong demand for cosmetic surgery. One was the drop in spending on restaurants and travel, leaving money on the table for other things.

This may sound counterintuitive, but the shutdowns that greatly constricted physical contact with others actually boosted requests for facelifts and other cosmetic procedures. Workers stuck at home had the luxury of the social downtime needed to recover from major procedures such as facelifts. Meanwhile, weddings, reunions and other big events were delayed, which made scheduling surgery easier.

Face masks also played a major role. They conveniently hid a lot of the swelling and bruising that follows surgery. (How one would finesse this while having to appear on videoconferences, usually without a mask, remains to be seen. A lot of makeup, one supposes.) Let us also note, however, that face masks can cover a lot of sagging jawline.

An American Society of Plastic Surgeons survey found considerable interest in tummy tucks and liposuction among women who are considering cosmetic procedures over the next six months. It diplomatically attributed that demand to “weight fluctuation” during the stay-at-home orders. And with obesity exposing those who contracted the virus to a greater risk of death, requests for bariatric (weight-reducing) surgery also rose.