FROMA HARROP: Political freeloaders are all around us

But what about the six House Democrats who voted against the infrastructure bill because, they said, it didn’t do enough to combat climate change? They are freeloaders, too.

They failed to kill it because 13 House Republicans stepped up to back the measure, knowing that Trump would attack them viciously -- which he did. The vote for infrastructure was a yes-or-no thing. The protest vote added not one dollar for addressing the climate crisis.

All the left fringe -- the Squad -- did was shower attention on themselves and diminish the accomplishments of President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats. It ignored President Barack Obama’s feat in getting America moving to develop clean energy. Obama took America into the Paris agreement on climate change in 2015; Trump took us out in 2017; and Biden brought us back this year.

The no-vote by the most conspicuous member of the Squad, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has annoyed any number of her constituents in Queens and the Bronx. Their streets are a mess, and the essential Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is about to fall apart. Meanwhile, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the condition of New York’s public transit system -- the lifeblood of the city -- a C-minus.