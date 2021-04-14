FROMA HARROP: Should Mrs. Hostetter be allowed to teach?

Hostetter was in Washington for Trump’s heated harangue on the Ellipse during which he denied Joe Biden’s win. That event may have been an exercise in group psychosis, but attendees who did not engage in the violent attack that followed broke no laws. Had it been established that Hostetter actually entered the Capitol, she would have been complicit in an insurrection, which is a crime.

As for implications that she indulges in racism, Hostetter has not been known to voice it. On the contrary, Black and Latina former students say they never heard such ugly sentiments, and they remember her fondly. That others in her right-wing circles hold such repugnant views need not reflect on her.

But Alan Hostetter, Kristine’s husband, has gained some fame as a promoter of dangerous QAnon idiocy, and in this, she’s helped him. QAnon advances the theory that a secret cabal of Democrats runs a global child sex trafficking ring. Also that God sent Trump to save American civilization. Alan, who founded the American Phoenix Project, apparently holds that COVID-19 doesn’t exist.

On Jan. 5, Alan publicly called for executing politicians who allegedly plotted against Trump. The FBI was so alarmed by his cry for “war tomorrow” against “vipers” in Congress who refused to overturn the election results that it raided the Hostetter house.