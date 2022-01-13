FROMA HARROP: Smart progressives should love Elon Musk

Nearly everything Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted about Elon Musk was wrong. Scratch the word “nearly.” (SET ITAL) Everything (END ITAL) was wrong.

Last month, the senator from Massachusetts tweeted, “Let’s change the rigged tax code so the Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.”

Some background: The founder of Tesla had just been anointed the richest human on earth, and Time Magazine named him Person of the Year. Three months before, SpaceX, which he also founded, sent the first all-civilian crew into space.

Musk tweeted back to Warren, “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year.” He’s put the number at something north of $11 billion, which, if true, would be more taxes than any other American paid ever.

Whether Musk’s tax bill should have been higher can be subject for debate. We can agree that $11 billion is a healthy tax bill, but it’s not an unseemly sum for one enjoying a net worth of around $243 billion.