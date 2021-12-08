FROMA HARROP: Socially deviant parents of school shooters

Both Nancy Lanza and Laurel Harper were divorced women left to single-handedly deal with children tortured by inner demons. But rather than steer their sons away from the gun culture, they both dove into it.

Nancy would go to bars at night and brag about all the guns she kept at home. Laurel, a nurse, spent long hours on forums, her subjects alternating between her son’s mental illness and her gun collection.

“I keep two full mags in my Glock case,” Laurel swaggered online. “And the ARs & AKs (semiautomatics) all have loaded mags.” She criticized “lame states” that put limits on loaded firearms in the home.

Concerning disregard for the lives of others, no one would beat James and Jennifer Crumbley. The school called them in after Ethan was found having drawn pictures of a gun, a bullet and bloody figure with the words “the thoughts won’t stop” and “help me.”

They came in but refused to take Ethan home. They wanted to get back to their jobs.