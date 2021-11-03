FROMA HARROP: Texas politicians really want to micromanage business

Texas may be playing with fire. Dell Technologies, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, American Airlines, IBM and HP have already criticized the Republican leadership for dragging them into some of their right-wing games.

JPMorgan is not some little fast-food chain easily pushed around. As Cullum Clark, who runs the Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative, told Bloomberg, “Wall Street is strong. These are not weak entities that have no resources. I think they’re watching closely.”

Some of the more enlightened civic leaders in Texas share concerns that the new law virtually banning abortions in Texas -- on top of others seen as rigging elections in favor of Republicans -- might repel the young, educated workers companies want to bring to their Texas operations.

Then there’s Abbott’s order forbidding private companies to require proof of vaccination. What business is it of his to stop companies from protecting their operations against COVID-19 infections? The Greater Houston Partnership, a business group with Exxon Mobil and Chevron as members, criticized the decree. American Airlines and Southwest are openly ignoring it.