FROMA HARROP: The lefties, not liberals, are toxic to Democrats

Things should be looking up for Democrats. Americans are flush with spending money. (They added at least $2.5 trillion to household savings during the pandemic.) Unemployment is back under 5%. As for stocks, the S&P 500 is up more than 30% from what it was before the pandemic.

FROMA HARROP

Most every item on the Democrats’ social wish list polls quite well.

Nevertheless, Democrats are deeply worried about the governor’s race in Democratic-leaning Virginia and their ability to hold onto their bare majorities in the House and Senate. The reason is not honest disagreements over legislation. It’s a small group on the left intent on slime-attacking Democratic moderates and scaring voters with their radical visions.

The bizarre part is that the lefties in the House number only about 17. Meanwhile, there are about 130 crazies in the Republican House caucus -- crazy defined by their January vote to overturn the results of the 2020 election.