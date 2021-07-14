FROMA HARROP: The two Americas of COVID-19

Outside the big cities, Missouri is very much Trump country. The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that only 35% of the people in counties that voted for Donald Trump are vaccinated, versus nearly 47% in counties that went for Joe Biden. (It’s thus not surprising that Staten Island, the only New York City borough to vote for Trump, has some of the highest infection rates in the city.)

And the Biden county vaccination numbers would be undoubtedly higher had they not included large Black and immigrant populations that are “hesitant” (the polite term) to take the vaccine. In parts of Central Brooklyn, for example, where many Caribbean immigrants worry -- without scientific evidence -- that the vaccine will hurt fertility, only one-third have gotten all their shots.

There is a habit among woke journalists to attribute the higher sickness rates to racism, but the reality is more complicated. In truth, rural whites in Trump Country have joined many poor people of color in fear of the vaccine or simple resistance to following informed advice.