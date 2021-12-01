FROMA HARROP: Tragic or not, that spiky virus shows he can fix stupid

Cruel as this may sound, I’m having a hard time cringing at the internet trolls now going after noisy right-wingers who propagandized against the coronavirus vaccine and then succumbed to the deadly disease.

FROMA HARROP Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate and contributor to CNN Opinion. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be …

One was Nick Bledsoe, a car mechanic in Opelika, Alabama. Bledsoe achieved minor celebrity opposing public efforts to contain COVID-19. He petitioned against school mask mandates and turned refusal to get shots into a political statement, negatively linking them to President Joe Biden. Bledsoe died of COVID at age 41, leaving a wife and four children.

His Facebook page then became a clearinghouse for attacks by vaccine supporters. Some insulted and mocked him. Others left heartfelt sermons on the insanity of risking one’s life in return for partisan hugs.

Let the record show that I disapprove of any dancing on this man’s grave. After all, Bledsoe walked the walk of his ignorance. Unlike some media personalities who dismissed the shots while securing one for themselves — or former President Donald Trump, who quietly put himself and loved ones at the front of the line when the vaccine became available — Bledsoe played the dangerous game of COVID-19 chance with his own life.