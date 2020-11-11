FROMA HARROP: Trumpism deflates into history

When Pennsylvania was called, the world heard a quick boom, followed by the pffffffffft of a deflating presidency. Suddenly, the angry, paranoiac tweets that used to scare so many because, after all, Donald Trump was president, lost their menace.

The air was escaping even before Joe Biden was declared winner. Come Thursday evening, ABC, CBS and NBC felt free to cut away from Trump’s rant about voter fraud “stealing” his reelection. The Trumpian power to dominate coverage was clearly fading.

Just weeks ago, the pro-Trump New York Post was peddling a crazy story about incriminating emails on a laptop allegedly owned by Biden’s son Hunter and left at a computer repair shop. The shop owner later said he was legally blind and not quite sure that the man who left the mystery laptop was actually Hunter Biden. One of the writers who composed the Post story refused to put his name on it.

As soon as Trump lost, the tabloid dropped him faster than a boring headline. It published an editorial urging Trump to “stop the ‘stolen election’ rhetoric.” The Post no longer had use for him. Sayonara.