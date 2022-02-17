FROMA HARROP: What The Sexual Revolution Passed By

The Sexual Revolution, launched around the same time as the movie, has run through the birth control pill, Masters and Johnson, wife swapping, the “hookup culture,” the growing acceptance of same sex relationships, casual group sex and the porn explosion. But little focus has been placed on the true (SET ITAL) menage (END ITAL) as portrayed in “Jules and Jim.”

That’s perhaps why a 60th anniversary tribute to the movie on the BBC website was headlined: “Jules and Jim: The relationship that’s still taboo.” Adultery is no longer a shocking subject. Love triangles have been around forever. But two men loving and sleeping with the same woman and not having a problem with it? That’s still shocking. And bear in mind that neither Jules nor Jim harbored any doubt about his masculinity.

As the writer Gregory Wakeman notes, “Rather than Jules, Jim and Catherine constantly being wrought with drama and tension over the fact that they all love each other equally, they’re able to discuss their feelings and motivations in a brutally honest and refreshingly intellectual fashion.”

Isn’t this scenario supposed to end in bloodshed? Where are the guns, knives or bombs typically rolled onto movies about infidelity? The only violence here comes at the hands of Catherine and of war.