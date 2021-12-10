FROMA HARROP: Who can blame Charlie Baker for not running again?

There’s a lot not to like about running as a Republican in New England. Where do we start?

Let’s start with Charlie Baker, the Republican governor of Massachusetts. Though Massachusetts is one of the most Democratic states in the country, Baker remains very popular among the voters. His approval ratings rarely strayed below 60%, even in the depths of the COVID-19 crisis. If Baker ran for another term in the 2022 general election, he’d probably win handily, but he has decided not to run. Why?

Because between now and next November, he faces a primary in a Republican Party that has gone haywire. Former President Donald Trump has vowed to take down Baker. (He’s already endorsed former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, the only well-known Republican running in the party’s primary.) Baker evidently doesn’t want to play in the nasty clown show sure to follow.

Baker didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 and 2020, leaving that presidential line on the ballot blank. He also called for Trump’s removal from office following the violent Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. These are reasons why Trump cannot abide Baker. They’re also reasons why Baker could easily win another term as a Republican governor of Massachusetts.