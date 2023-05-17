Wars come in many forms.

Let us remember how some historic confrontations have been won. David beat Goliath - David had an unconventional weapon (a stone and slingshot), and he killed Goliath. Goliath clearly underestimated David.

American early settlers used an unconventional weapon (a gun) to defeat the Native Americans. During the American Revolution, the Continental Army beat the British by using unconventional tactics — i.e. guerrilla warfare. And the U.S. quickly ended War World II against Japan via the use of an unconventional weapon (nuclear bombs). Wars are not always won via conventional methods.

So today we should be aware that the conflict at the Mexican border is being won by those who are using — you guessed it — unconventional means: a border invasion.

During the Biden-Harris administration, millions of immigrants have invaded America and millions have falsely claimed asylum in doing so. And there is scant evidence, one could argue, that their country of origin has experienced anything other than government mismanagement of their home country. This is not a reason to claim asylum, and is not in the true spirit of asylum laws.

Despite wanting to blame others, President Joe Biden must concede that the problem at the border during his presidency has never been worse.

Back in 1995 former President Bill Clinton gave a State of the Union address in which then-Senator Biden and I were sitting in the House Chamber along with 533 other members of Congress.

We heard the following remarks from a president whose approval ratings were nearly double what Biden's is today (Clinton's 65% to Biden's 36%). Clinton gave a heartfelt message applicable for today and went on to abate the problem at that time. He stated the following:

"All Americans, not only in the states most heavily affected, but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large number of illegal aliens entering our country.

"The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public service they use imposes burdens on our taxpayers," Clinton said.

"That is why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, and by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens," Clinton continued.

"In the budget I will present to you, we will try to do more to speed the deportation of illegal aliens who are arrested for crimes, to better identify illegal aliens in the workplace as recommended by the commission headed by former Congresswoman Barbara Jordan," he added.

"We are a nation of immigrants, but we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it."

This powerful part of Clinton's speech was met with a standing ovation from all in the chamber.

However, in recent years the crisis along the U.S.-Mexican border has gotten worse.

The problem rests with the executive branch of the government, which is responsible for enforcing our laws. Adopting new laws — when we cannot or refuse to enforce the existing ones — is inane and highly disingenuous by those demanding it.

The Biden administration, congressional Democrats, and the liberal media, refuse to take the border crisis seriously.

Just ask a plumber. Every plumber knows to turn off the source of the water when dealing with a serious leak. Opting to do the opposite would only compound matters. The same is true for the border. We first need to stop the flow of people and then fix the situation. Those who allow the flow to continue, while attempting to fix the pipes, defy basic logic. They give the appearance that they do not truly want to fix the problem quickly.

Democrat mayors and governors have sent out cries for help only to be ignored by Biden and his appointed "Border Czar," Vice President Kamala Harris.

We appear "unwilling" to forcefully take on the Mexican government that is acting like a conduit for the region and world (even Chinese nationalists have been caught trying to enter the U.S.). And we appear "unwilling" to take on the Mexican drug cartels, which, during the Biden-Harris period, have killed more than 100,000 Americans with the Fentanyl they smuggle into our country, as well as violence that goes hand in hand with drug trafficking. Both the cartels and the Mexican government should be deemed enemies of the United States.

What do the following all have in common — a pandemic that originated in Asia, creation of more government dependent people, a growing wealth gap among citizens, love of sports (as a diversion), numerous countries that dislike us, and last but not least, an invasion or a disorderly illegal crossing of our borders? They all represent the main causes of the fall of the Roman Empire. It is all too similar to the precarious state of affairs in America as recognized by more than 70% of Americans who believe we are heading in the wrong direction.

During the latter days of the Roman Empire, they allowed others to take advantage of them. When you house illegals ahead of homeless Americans and you give illegals taxpayer-funded resources, which are as good, if not better, than what Americans themselves receive - it does make you wonder.

Biden should heed Clinton's sentiments.

It is imperative that we protect our borders from any "unconventional adversary" at all costs. Remember, the much bigger and stronger Goliath was beaten.