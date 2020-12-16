GARY MOORE: Are we still a Beacon of Democracy?

You may say Allen West isn’t representative of most voters on the right, but I’d say you may be wrong. This shouldn’t be a left or right issue, it’s an American issue. We should be united in preserving the integrity of our elections.

I’m born and raised in Illinois and for as long as I can remember, there has been, and continues to be, a desire for the Illinois “outside of Chicago” to separate from the Windy City. The Chicago Machine rules Illinois with an iron fist and has for almost one-hundred years. Look no further than the 1960 presidential election if you want to understand the power of the machine and how a small dishonest group can impact an entire nation.

There has been a movement over the last few years for the vast expanses of red California to break away from the influence and control of blue Los Angeles and San Francisco. And red Western Washington and Oregon could not be more polarized from their fellow statesmen in Seattle and Portland. They are now discussing breaking away and joining Idaho. Then back to Texas, there’s been a group calling themselves the “Republic of Texas” that has been pushing secession from the U.S. for years. And now a former congressman, retired Lt. Colonel (Army) and head of the GOP in Texas, calling for a discussion of secession.