GARY MOORE: Can it begin with us?

I worry about the intensity of the dialogue and actions of so many in our country today. For those who are triggered over my choice of salad, I want you to step back and ask yourself what has really caused you to be so angry. Think long and hard about it. These types of anger triggers are often a result of an unresolved personal issue. Blaming others is useless. No one can make you act angrily at others without your permission. But some allow it to happen anyway. It’s not uncommon to read about a minor dispute over a parking space that turns into someone pulling a gun and killing another human being. I worry about the level of anxiety that allows a person to be triggered so easily, over something that really doesn’t matter. This weekend alone, five people were murdered, and thirty-two others wounded in Chicago. Look at this headline from the weekend, “Dog, Eight People Shot in Nashville Over Canine Dispute.” Really?