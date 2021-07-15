GARY MOORE: Columnist Gary Moore has died

Gary W. Moore, famed bestselling and award-winning author of Playing with the Enemy: A Baseball Prodigy, World War II, and the Long Journey Home, Hey Buddy, The Final Service, and the forthcoming Fragrance of Lilacs lost his long battle with Stage 4 Stomach Cancer at the age of 66. Gary will also be remembered for his popular weekly lifestyle newspaper column “Positively Speaking with Gary W. Moore,” which appeared in more than 60 papers worldwide. Gary’s columns spread a message of hope and optimism at a time when it is desperately needed.

Gary was a graduate of VanderCook College of Music. He traveled and performed with artists such as Ray Price and Barbara Mandrel, and toured with the national and world championship Chicago Cavaliers Drum & Bugle Corps. Gary was an entrepreneur at heart and spent most of his adult years working in a variety of business ventures and as the CEO of both public and private companies.

He is survived by his wife Arlene of 46 years and their three grown children, sons Toby and Travis, and daughter Tara Beth (Moore) Leach,son-in-law, Jeff Leach, and two grandsons, Caleb Daniel Leach and Noah Moore Leach.

Services will be held on his 67th Birthday, July 21, 2021 at Gathering Point Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais, IL., 60914.

EDITOR’S NOTE: It is with a heavy heart we share this news. Gary’s final column will run in Wednesday’s paper. His son, Toby, will continue his father’s column and we will continue to run POSITIVELY SPEAKING in the Star-Herald.