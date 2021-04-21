GARY MOORE: Confessions of a ‘Barbecue Master pitster’ wannabe

Last week I mentioned that I love online cooking tutorials. There are so many great opportunities to learn, but my favorite is a little less refined than most. Barbecue Pit Boys or www.bbqpitboys.com are a cross between ZZ Top and the Grateful Dead. These “good ol’ boys” live for their grills and have created and collected a mass of great recipes, all cooked in their outdoor barbecue pit. In fact, they’ve become so popular that chapters are popping up all over the world ... so I’ve started one and begun inviting a close group of friends to join. We are now officially the “Barbecue Pitsters.”

Oh, before we go on ... why isn’t barbecue popular in Italy? Could it be because the spaghetti keeps falling through the grill? (Lump bump)

The plan is to grill once a month, on a weekend. The guys will assemble at lunchtime, have a few snacks on the grill and plan our evening meal. Our wives will join us around 5:00 for appetizers and dinner, all cooked outside. They can then praise us for our culinary excellence at “the pit.” Because as a true Pitster would say, “it’s gonna be guud (not just good).

Oh ... “What’s the difference between South Korean BBQ and American BBQ?

South Korean BBQ has more Seoul...”