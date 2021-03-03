GARY MOORE: Disappointment? Join the club

About an hour before the call, I suffered a business setback that was stunning. It was something I didn’t expect, and the disappointment lingered for an exceptionally long time. I was pursuing an opportunity that I was convinced was a sure thing and had been working on it for months. I felt assured by the client that they were eager to take advantage of my proposal. It was a great program and there was every reason that the group I was courting should have said yes. When I was told no, it was like a punch to my gut. I was given no reason for the refusal other than “we just think we’ll pass at this time.” When I came home from the meeting with my tail between my legs, my wife consoled me for a few minutes then said, “Get on the tractor and mow the grass” … and I did.