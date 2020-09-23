GARY MOORE: Home is within your heart

Change can be difficult to accept and tough on us all. We have the choice, like Don Quixote, to foolishly charge at Windmills in protest, or to embrace the now and optimistically look forward and build a happy future. We choose the optimism of a new day and I’m left wondering why others would choose differently.

Nothing in this world remains the same. As the saying goes, nothing in life is as consistent as change. Fighting change is like cursing the wind. There is nothing you can do to stop it. Instead, why not unfurl your sail and see where the wind might take you?

What have I learned through this process?

•Life is an adventure and not a place. Let go and enjoy the ride.

•A home is where you love others in your heart and where you lay your head at night.

•Home is not an outer building but a place within you.

•A home is your current place of residence, where you plan and launch your next adventure.

•A home is a state of mind and not a location. Arlene and I, after three nights, feel comfortable at home.