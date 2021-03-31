GARY MOORE: Is it time to begin stepping into the light of normalcy?

Who do we listen to? Who do we believe? Who do we trust? No wonder so many are frightened.

I believe most health officials and politicians continue to act on the best information they have. I’m not a conspiracy theorist and refuse to buy into that brand of anguish. Has the virus been politicized? Of course. It’s an unfortunate part of our democratic system. I think most can see through and past it. Are we safe? Will we be again? Were we ever?

I’m told that until we achieve eighty-percent herd immunity there are still risks, but again,

I’m tired of living my life waiting for the next health directive. Arlene and I are vaccinated. It was an easy decision for us. Being vaccinated makes sense to us and we are happy with our choice. I don’t know what to say to the anti-vaccination crowd. I have two friends who are dead from Covid. One died early in the pandemic and one in February. It’s real. It’s not going away soon. We all must make our choices based upon our personal research, beliefs and needs. I’ll encourage all to be vaccinated but will also respect your choice regardless. Do your research and take the proper precautions to protect you and others.